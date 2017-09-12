Tues. 9/12 - Seattle Center - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Seattle Center featuring Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, Premera Blue Cross partners with Seattle Mariners and Susan G. Komen Puget Sound, a preview of Base 2 Space, Tacoma Cheesecake, food photographer Clare Barboza Photo

KING 8:10 PM. PDT September 12, 2017

