Tue, 10/3 - The Sorrento Hotel - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts from the Sorrento Hotel in Seattle. Featuring: Aulani Shave Ice, Aulani Storytellers, the Trufant Family Foundation, The Bread Lab, KEXP Music that Matters, the Play Impossible Gameball, Arne and Carlos: the rock stars of knitting.

KING 8:13 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

