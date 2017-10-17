Tue 10/17 - Seattle Art Museum, Andrew Wyeth - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim hosts from the Seattle Art Museum's new Andrew Wyeth retrospective. Featuring: Interview with Steve Madden, Evening Inbox, Jamie Osborne - paraplegic skier, KEXP Music that Matters, hangin' with Seattle Seahawk's Trent Dilfer, Tacoma Ghost Tours.

KING 8:07 PM. PDT October 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories