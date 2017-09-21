Thurs. 9/21 - Evening Catamaran - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Jim and Kim host Evening from the Evening Catamaran, featuring NW Italian Radio Show, a pair of hikers taking music to new heights, BLOW OUT Sale at Ebbets Retail Store!, Seattle Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo and "unboxings" with the cast of LEGO NINJAGO.

KING 8:11 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories