Thu 11/2 - Indi Chocolate Cafe & Factory - Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Michael King and Jim Dever host from Indi Chocolates new cafe at the Pike Place Market. Featuring: Handcrafted chocolate coffee at Indi Chocolate Cafe, go crabbing in Long Beach with Coho Charters, Driftwood Artist Jeffro Uittio, Chef Brendan McGill

KING 8:07 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

