KING Evening: 7:30 PM on KING 5 - Wednesday, September 6
Michael King hosts Evening from South Lake Union and features Zaria Forman - Antartica at Winston Wachter, MainVue Homes, a preview of IT Movie, Seattle Seahawks legend Walter Jones kicks off a new initiative called "96 Check," Chef Douglas of Tom Dougla
KING 8:11 PM. PDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon
-
Norse Peak wildfire near Mount Rainier
-
KING 5 sports team talks about NFL anthem controversy
-
SkyKING over smoky Puget Sound
-
Smoke at Snoqualmie Pass
-
Wildfire ash falls from sky across state
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Franz on state firefighting efforts
-
Unhealthy air due to wildfires
-
Eagle Creek Fire slowed, not contained
More Stories
-
Smoky skies begin to clear, air quality to improve…Sep. 6, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
Michael Bennett claims Vegas police held gun near…Sep. 6, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
Jolly Mountain firefighters: 'Protecting homes can…Sep. 6, 2017, 5:37 p.m.