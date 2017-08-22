KING 5 Evening: 7:30 PM on KING 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 22

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from the Treason Gallery in Seattle's Pioneer Square, featuring: Grayland Open, Treason Gallery, KEXP Music That Matters, Chef Tom Douglas joins us from Hot Stove Society to share his summer corn recipe, Monorail Espresso and Kim

