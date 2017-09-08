KING 5 Evening: 7:30 PM on KING 5 - Thursday, September 7

Team Evening hosts from Lake Union and Husky Harbor. Featuring: Mariah Carey at Bellevue's Sugar Factory, the last original Seattle Seahawks team employee, the cast of IT movie, a roundup of the most massive meals in Seattle and Tacoma's craft brewing sce

KING 10:03 AM. PDT September 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories