KING 5 Evening: 7:30 PM on KING 5 - KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from Volunteer Park and features a Seattle weightlifter hit with a personal tragedy comes back stronger than ever, Saint interviews Maria Semple (author of Where'd You Go, Bernadette), mystery signs at Volunteer Park, Black Bear

KING 8:32 PM. PDT August 29, 2017

