Fri. 9/15 - Edmonds - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode
Saint Bryan hosts Evening from Edmonds , featuring Extreme Jose catches up with Seattle Seahawks fans at Pike Place Market, Clutch Women, Puget Sound Bird Fest in Edmonds, Seattle Design Nerds, Byen Bakeri and Kim Holcomb's Honest Review of American Assa
KING 8:10 PM. PDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Niña winter
-
Ferry frustrations: Long lines, empty boats
-
Murray's sisters doubt cousin's claim
-
SCSO holds press conference after Freeman High School shooting
-
Officer shoots suspect after high-speed chase
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
UnReal Estate on Hat Island - KING 5 Evening
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
Trucker fired for giving away plywood
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
More Stories
-
Acting Seattle Mayor will not finish out Ed Murray's termSep 15, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Niña winterSep 14, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Ferry frustration: Long lines, empty boats on Vashon…Sep 14, 2017, 11:01 p.m.