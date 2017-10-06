Fri, 10/6 - Tacoma RV Show - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Michael King hosts from the Tacoma RV show. Featuring: Field Trip Friday with BECU's Next Big Talk challenge, What's Trending: The Dane, #PuberMe, Private Party, Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte, Interview with UFC's Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, the Ph

KING 8:16 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories