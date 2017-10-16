Fri, 10/13 - Taste of Iceland - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Michael King hosts from Taste of Iceland 2017. Featuring: Ikebana - the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging, body painter Dutch Bihary, What's Trending, Recoop Spa, the Hauntlake Trick or Treat House and Evening Extras.

KING 4:14 PM. PDT October 16, 2017

