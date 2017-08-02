Evening, Wed 8/2/17 - Lake Union
Michael King hosts the show from the Evening Yacht on Lake Union in Seattle, featuring: Lake Union Charters and Adventures, Instahawks, Al Gore on his newest documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel", experteering with Moving Worlds, Wed Weigh In, Tom Douglas'
KING 8:05 PM. PDT August 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2017 primary election coverage
-
How to keep your home cool
-
Resident: Lynden haze is 'eerie'
-
Community remembers Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman
-
First Alert Weather
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
-
First Alert Weather
-
Meteor streaks across Northwest skies
-
Blue Angels practice for Seafair
-
Ben There, Done That: Darrington's Green Mountain
More Stories
-
Western Washington could come within 5 degrees of…Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Durkan, Moon still lead Seattle mayoral race in…Aug. 1, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
Seattle Preservation Board landmarks KeyArena, Bressi GarageAug. 2, 2017, 9:17 p.m.