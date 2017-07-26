Evening, Wed 7/26 - Beauty and Fashion Startups

A special episode of Evening with Start It Seattle from ATLAS Workspace all about style AND science, featuring Black Bear Brand, Teadora, Tousled App, Samsh�k, Fitcode, Armoire, Thrive Causemetics, and Package Guard's Mike Grabham.

KING 9:18 PM. PDT July 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories