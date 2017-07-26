Evening, Wed 7/26 - Beauty and Fashion Startups
A special episode of Evening with Start It Seattle from ATLAS Workspace all about style AND science, featuring Black Bear Brand, Teadora, Tousled App, Samsh�k, Fitcode, Armoire, Thrive Causemetics, and Package Guard's Mike Grabham.
KING 9:18 PM. PDT July 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Lynnwood
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Fatal semi crash raising questions
-
Suit: Army knew soldier was a threat
-
Emergency blood donations needed
-
What the new distracted driving law actually enforces
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
North Korean defector supports U.S. intervention
-
Boat targeted twice by thieves
-
Justice Dept. rules intensify crackdown
More Stories
-
3 killed in crash with semi-trailer were high school…Jul 26, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Do you have earthquake insurance for your home?Jul 26, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Capitol Hill nightclub claims rising rents force…Jul 26, 2017, 9:35 p.m.