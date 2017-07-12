Evening, Wed 7/12/17 - Magnuson Park

Jim Dever hosts Evening from Seattle's Magnuson Park, featuring: Sail Sand Point teaches kids to sail, Wed Weigh In, Filipino food with a twist at Big Boys Kainan, the Pacific Northwest woman competing in the CrossFit Games, a guide through Bremerton, but

KING 8:09 PM. PDT July 12, 2017

