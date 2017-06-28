Evening, Wed 6/28/17 - Seattle Art Museum

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Seattle Art Museum, featuring: Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror exhibit, Wed Weigh In, Tom Douglas' cobbler recipes, the cast of The Beguiled on their costumes, the famous Seattle-made corsets, the cast of Baby Driver, and J

KING 8:31 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories