Evening, Wed 6/21/17 - Jimi Hendrix Park

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle's Central District, featuring: Fort Boards inspire kids' creativity, Wed Weigh In, gender neutral underwear from TomboyX, all-day breakfast at Shakabrah, workout with ribbons, and reporter Dan

KING 8:05 PM. PDT June 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories