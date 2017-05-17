Evening, Wed 5/17/17 - Museum of Flight

Michael King hosts Evening from the Museum of Flight in Seattle, featuring: Museum of Flight's new Apollo exhibit, the cast of Alien Covenant, a preview of SIFF 2017, escape to Lummi Island, Wed Weigh In, Taiwanese honey toast from Hard Wok Cafe, and Gig

KING 9:07 PM. PDT May 17, 2017

