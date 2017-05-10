Evening, Wed 5/10/17 - Saltwater State Park

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Saltwater State Park in Des Moines, Wash. Featuring: Flow Motion workouts on water, Poulsbo RV the best RV dealer in Western Washington, Mt. Rainier Railroad's Washington Wine Express, the kid friendly restaurant Mount Rai

KING 8:38 PM. PDT May 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories