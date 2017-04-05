Evening, Wed 4/5/17 - Mad Art

Jim Dever hosts evening from Mad Art Seattle, featuring: the interactive music and light exhibit, Rick Steves donates an entire apartment complex, the Hall of Foam beer can collection, Wed Weigh In, Rick Rizzs' home run call, the must-try fries in Seattle

KING 8:39 PM. PDT April 05, 2017

