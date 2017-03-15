Evening, Wed 3/15/17 - Old Ballard Liquor Co

Saint Bryan hosts Evening from the Old Ballard Liquor Co. in Seattle, featuring: the stars of Beauty and The Beast's first movies in theaters, Wed Weigh In, Nordic Heritage Museum's Marimekko with Love exhibit, Loulay's French hot chocolate, Chef Tom Doug

KING 8:45 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories