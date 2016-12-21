Evening, Wed 12/21/16 - Central District Ice Cream
Michael King hosts Evening from the Central District Ice Cream Company in Seattle's Central District, featuring: a New Positive Card Game, Wed Weigh In, a Preview of the New Passengers Movie, the 5 Best Winter Hikes in Western Washington, Seattle's Down J
KING 8:27 PM. PST December 21, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drone catches orcas killing shark
-
Lawmaker proposes taking tolls off I-405
-
Harborview miracle burn survivor
-
Sanctuary city vote overturned in Burien
-
Seahawks players respond to Sherman's comments
-
Seattle star brings Christmas to dozens
-
Parents demand Russian in Bellevue schools
-
Three charged in Mount Vernon officer shooting
-
Wenatchee police officer saves man's life with CPR
-
Richard Sherman doesn't back down from sideline outburst
More Stories
-
A White Christmas in Western Washington? MaybeDec 22, 2016, 11:46 a.m.
-
Bill proposed to stop tolling on I-405Dec 21, 2016, 9:36 p.m.
-
Bertha takes Christmas break 1/2 mile from the endDec 22, 2016, 11:19 a.m.