Evening, Wed 1/4/17 - Gig Harbor
Saint Bryan hosts Evening from Gig Harbor, Wash. Featuring: the Couple that Got Engaged On Air, Wednesday Weigh In, the Seattle Pro Snowboarder Chasing Winter, the 9-Year-Old T-Shirt Designer at Brown Sugar Kids, the Boy Who Saved His Father's Life with C
KING 8:26 PM. PST January 04, 2017
