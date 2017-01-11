Evening, Wed 1/11/17 - Woodland Park Zoo

Michael King hosts Evening from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, featuring: the Monster Truck Twins from Port Orchard, Wednesday Weigh In, Raptor Specialist on Hawks vs Falcons, the Local Man who Wrote Fences, Actor Mickey Rowe Successful Career with Autism,

KING 8:24 PM. PST January 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories