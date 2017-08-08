Evening, Tues 8/8/17 - Pioneer Square

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from Pioneer Square in Seattle, featuring: Tacoma's strangest lawn tractor "The Crawlrus", The Halal Guys opens in Seattle, the Wheel-In Motor Movie, Evening Inbox, Seattle's Bloody Mary expert, KEXP's Music That Matters, the pil

KING 8:16 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

