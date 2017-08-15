Evening, Tues 8/15/17 - Gas Works Park

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from Gas Works Park in Seattle, Wash. Featuring: the paddleboarders setting a record, artisan popsicles from Seattle Pops, the 10-year-old with a LEGO store, Evening Inbox, KEXP's Music That Matters, fan rituals for the Seattle S

KING 8:13 PM. PDT August 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories