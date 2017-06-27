Evening, Tues 6/27/17 - Kirkland Waterfront

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from the waterfront in Kirkland, Wash. Featuring: Wow Wow Kirkland's Hawaiian lemonade, the Tacoma song writer behind Nicki Minaj's Fly, the cast of Baby Driver talks Seattle music, Evening Inbox, Australia's "Cage of Death", KEX

KING 8:23 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories