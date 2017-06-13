Evening, Tues 6/13/17 - We Rock The Spectrum
Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from We Rock The Spectrum in Bellevue, Wash. Featuring: Northwest artists at Tacoma Art Museum, silhouette artist Kerry Cook, KEXP's Music that Matters, an inside look at Here Lies Love, Evening Inbox, and the cast of John Wick 2
KING 8:26 PM. PDT June 13, 2017
