Evening, Tues 6/13/17 - We Rock The Spectrum

Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from We Rock The Spectrum in Bellevue, Wash. Featuring: Northwest artists at Tacoma Art Museum, silhouette artist Kerry Cook, KEXP's Music that Matters, an inside look at Here Lies Love, Evening Inbox, and the cast of John Wick 2

KING 8:26 PM. PDT June 13, 2017

