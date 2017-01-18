Evening, Tue 1/17/2017 - Duwamish Longhouse
Jim Dever hosts the show from the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle. Featuring: Mystical Cupcakes, Botanical Artist, KEXP's Music that Matters, Polar Bear Photographer, Evening Inbox, and Motorcycle Light Jacket.
KING 12:29 PM. PST January 18, 2017
