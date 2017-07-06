Evening, Thurs 7/6/17 - Museum of Glass

Michael King and Saint Bryan host Evening from the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Wash. Featuring: the Green Lantern Lunch Lady, Airhook inventions make flying easier, Ed Sheeran performs in NYC, the cast of The Big Sick, What's Up This Week, a roundup of the

KING 8:20 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

