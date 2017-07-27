Evening, Thurs 7/27/17 - Daddy G's
Jim Dever and Saint Bryan host Evening from Daddy G's in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, featuring: the Skagit Speedway adrenaline junkies, What's Up This Week, the teenage rockers of Bleachbear, Woodland Park Zoo's turtle conservation program, Seattle Child
KING 11:38 PM. PDT July 27, 2017
