Evening, Thurs 4/13/17 - 190 Sunset

Michael King and Saint Bryan host Evening from 190 Sunset in Edmonds, Wash. Featuring: the Seattle Children's fundraising girl, Rick Steves and his son, Shred Academy for kids, whimsical whirligigs, What's Up This Week, Rhinestone Rosie's unique jewelry,

KING 8:35 PM. PDT April 13, 2017

