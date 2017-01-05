Evening, Thurs 1/5/17 - Ciudad Grill
Team Evening hosts from the Ciudad Grill in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, featuring: Brother that Know How to Bake, Hangin' With the Hawks: Cliff Avril, Instahawks, What's Up This Week, the Last Chance to See Seattle Art Museum's YSL Exhibit, Restori
KING 8:26 PM. PST January 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeless campers resist cleanup efforts
-
Flu in Washington already an epidemic
-
Brothers lose 350 pounds, inspire others to get healthy
-
Nathan Hale tops national basketball rankings
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup
-
Families grapple with flu epidemic
-
A look back at the Seahawks 2016 season
-
2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle
-
Group touring country to resist Trump
-
Mt Vernon officer making progress in recovery
More Stories
-
Defense calls into question accused Cascade Mall…Jan. 4, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
Mount Vernon officer moved out of ICUJan. 3, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
Army-Navy surplus store leaving SODO after nearly 40 yearsJan. 5, 2017, 4:34 p.m.