Evening, Thurs 1/12/17 - El Quetzal
Michael King and Saint Bryan host Evening from El Quetzal in Seattle's North Beacon Hill, featuring: Seahawks Doughnuts in Atlanta, Instahawks, the Cast of Patriot's Day Remember the Boston Marathon Bombing, Comedy Stand Ups go from Sober to Stoned, What'
KING 8:34 PM. PST January 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snow in Portland
-
Drone crashed into Space Needle
-
Mukilteo shooter sentenced
-
KING Breaking News 2
-
Everett business goes cash-free to stop crime
-
WSDOT proposes fix for Highway 9 congestion
-
Wrong-way driver killed on I-5
-
Seattle and San Francisco mayors talk homelessness
-
Amazon announces plans to add 100k jobs in 18 months
-
Judge admonishes Allen Ivanov before sentencing
More Stories
-
State files charges against treatment clinic ownerJan 12, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
Mukilteo party shooter sentenced to life without paroleJan 12, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Whale protection zone proposed near San Juan IslandJan 12, 2017, 5:23 p.m.