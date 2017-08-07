Evening, Mon 8/7/17 - The 100 Pound Clam
Team Evening hosts from The 100 Pound Clam in Seattle's South Lake Union, featuring: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' announcement, Cisco on John Oliver's show, relieve stress at Rage Industry, fall fashion with Nordstrom at Block 41, the Seattle man who biked
KING 8:11 PM. PDT August 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
John Oliver introduces the world to Seattle's own Ciscoe Morris
-
Puget Sound air quality is improving
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Ferry service in the San Juan Islands suffers another breakdown
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Water Taxi service suspended for a week starting Monday
-
New bus helps hikers avoid trailhead traffic
-
Police end 8-hour standoff in Puyallup
-
First Alert Weather
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
More Stories
-
Seattle Council draft ordinance could loosen RV…Aug. 7, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
How texting on airplane led to child sex abuse chargesAug. 7, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Jenny Durkan, Cary Moon to face off for Seattle mayorAug. 1, 2017, 6:47 p.m.