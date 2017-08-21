Evening, Mon 8/21/17 - Evening's Yacht

Michael King and Jose Cedeno host Evening from the new Evening Yacht in Seattle, featuring: a tour of the catamaran from Signature Yachts, surf and stay at the Loge, Seahawks Michael Bennett on sitting for the National Anthem, the Boeing Classic, Seattle

KING 8:09 PM. PDT August 21, 2017

