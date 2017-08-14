Evening, Mon 8/14/17 - The Derby
Team Evening hosts the show from The Derby in Seattle's SoDo district, featuring: Michael Bennett's take on "Hand Up, Don't Shoot", kids at Camp Casey make the world's longest paper chain, Seattle's members-only car club, Vinder connects people with fresh
KING 8:33 PM. PDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first
-
WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville
-
Dueling demonstrations erupt in Seattle
-
Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in Seattle
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Overnight fire near Vantage closes I-90
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett sits for national anthem
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
More Stories
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse…Aug. 9, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
WSU College Republicans president resigns after…Aug 14, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
New pilot program leaves bikes all over SeattleAug 14, 2017, 4:47 p.m.