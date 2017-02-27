Evening, Mon 2/27/17 - Pomegranate Bistro
Team Evening hosts from the Pomegranate Bistro in Redmond, Wash. Featuring: a look back at the Oscars, Cirque du Soleil's Seattle acrobat, chef Lisa Dupar's favorite east side restaurants, UW women's basketball star Kelsey Plum plays a game of trick shots
KING 8:26 PM. PST February 27, 2017
