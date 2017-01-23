Evening Mon 1/23/17 - Coyle's Bakeshop, Greenwood

Team Evening hosts from Coyle's Bakeshop in Greenwood. Featuring: The 80s Dodgeball FUNraiser, Pico Brew, Armoire clothing rental for women, three must-try pie bakeries, The Belfry oddities store in SoDo, George Rodriquez creates giant ceramic sculpture

KING 8:36 PM. PST January 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories