Evening, Fri 8/4/17 - SeaFair

Saint Bryan hosts Evening from Lake Washington in Seattle, featuring: the WWII Float Plane flying at SeaFair, Team Evening picks a car at Toyota of Olympia, a field trip to the Mima Mounds, the Chelsea Farm's Oyster Bar, movies out this weekend, Kurt Coba

KING 8:14 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories