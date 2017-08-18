Evening, Fri 8/18/17 - Emerald City Pet Rescue

Michael King hosts Evening from the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle, featuring: a field trip to Mountainview Blueberry Farm, Redmond's Chalk Fest, Funko's storefront grand opening, Clear the Shelters Day, Puyallup's new and improved Wal-Mart, food to s

KING 8:35 PM. PDT August 18, 2017

