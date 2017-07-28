Evening, Fri 7/28/17 - Bellevue Arts Fair

Saint Bryan hosts Evening from the Bellevue Arts Fair in Bellevue, Wash. Featuring: three movies out this weekend, Premera workers spend their time volunteering at Camp Goodtimes, Sequim's Bailey Bryan performs at Watershed, What's Trending, Team Evening

KING 8:11 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories