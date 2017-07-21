Evening, Fri 7/21/17 - The Capitol Hill Block Party

Saint Bryan hosts Evening from The Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, featuring: Team Evening learns to blow glass, the cast of Dunkirk, visit Glacier National Park by train, What's Trending, UW's Maker Space, and coffee with a cause at Street Bean.

KING 8:16 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

