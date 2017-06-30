Evening, Fri 6/30/17 - Victoria, BC

Jim Dever hosts Evening from Victoria, British Columbia, featuring: 10 facts to know about Canada, the Filipino treat Halo Halo, What's Trending, Miranda Cosgrove from Despicable Me 3, Team Evening heads to the trampolines at SANCA Seattle, and Vancouver

KING 11:16 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

