Evening, Fri 4/14/17 - Sakura-Con

Jim Dever hosts Evening from Seattle's Sakura-Con, featuring: anime star visits the Emerald City, local chef competes on Iron Chef Gauntlet, Ice Cream Social, What's Trending, Seattle's Bird Man, and the Point Defiance Zoo's sharks.

KING 8:37 AM. PDT April 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories