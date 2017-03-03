Evening, Fri 3/3/17 - Emerald City Comicon

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Emerald City Comicon in Seattle, featuring: Cirque du Soleil's new water feature, cosplay with Tank Head at the Emerald City Comicon, a roundup of the best fried chicken, Shelby Earl's record release, karaoke with The Voic

KING 8:37 PM. PST March 03, 2017

