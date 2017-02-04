Evening, Fri 2/3/17 - Northwest African American Museum

Jim Dever hosts Evening from the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle, Wash. Featuring: the Instagram famous pug photographer, Seattle's underground art museum, Field Trip Friday goes go kart racing, the Shelf Life Community Story Booth, Washingto

KING 11:28 AM. PST February 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories