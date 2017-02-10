Evening, Fri 2/10 - Rube Goldberg at MoPop

Jim Dever hosts from the Rube Goldberg exhibit at MoPop. Featuring: Soak on the Sound, Locals at the X Games, the Smithsonian Portrait exhibit at Tacoma Art Museum, high flying at SANCA for Field Trip Friday, and Troll the movie.

KING 8:34 PM. PST February 10, 2017

