Evening, 3/14/17 - Pie

Jim Dever hosts Evening from Pie in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood for Pi Day, featuring: KEXP's Music That Matters, Evening Inbox, one of Tacoma's most beautiful homes, a bike and skateboard hybrid, Seattle's cannabis tour, and the cast of Passengers.

KING 8:30 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

