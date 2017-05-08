O'Dea grad Burleson joins 'NFL Today' panel

Football player Nate Burleson attends ESPN the Party at WestWorld of Scottsdale on January 30, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for ESPN) (Photo: John Parra, 2015 Getty Images)

O'Dea High School graduate and former Seattle Seahawks receiver Nate Burleson is moving up to the big time. He's joining the panel of analysts on CBS's "NFL Today" show on Sundays, replacing Bart Scott.



Burleson is the second newcomer to the program, with Phil Simms moving from the broadcast booth to the studio. That switch was announced last month.



Burleson played 11 NFL seasons as a wide receiver for the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions. He is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90 or more yards.



He is co-host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, and will remain in that role in addition to his work at CBS. CBS announced his new role Monday.



Burleson joins host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Simms on "NFL Today."

